Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 128.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after buying an additional 251,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period.

Entegris stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

