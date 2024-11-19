Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRDA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRDA

Insider Activity

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $47,829.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,995.42. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,759.72. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $410,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.