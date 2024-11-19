EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in EQT by 40.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $44.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

