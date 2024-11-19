Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

