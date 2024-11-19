Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1,296.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everi were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,317.64. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

