Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 7,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after acquiring an additional 144,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

