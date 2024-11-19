Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,956.49. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,575.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,279. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

