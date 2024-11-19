Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,402 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $161,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.13.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $151.92 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

