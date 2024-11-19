First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $238,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYLS opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.