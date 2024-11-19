First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2629 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

