First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

