FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total transaction of C$1,313,500.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total transaction of C$420,400.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$257.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$228.39. FirstService Co. has a one year low of C$193.77 and a one year high of C$267.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

