FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

FMC stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

