Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 440.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 740,711 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Frontdoor by 112.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 641,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Frontdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,198,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,662,000 after acquiring an additional 506,217 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Frontdoor by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,636,000 after acquiring an additional 373,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.