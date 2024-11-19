FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Holdings Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 53.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $266,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:YJUN opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

