FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,757,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

