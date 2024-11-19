FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $798.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

