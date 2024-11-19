FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,630.20 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

