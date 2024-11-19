FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Annexon Issued By HC Wainwright

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Annexon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Annexon has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $576.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $40,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,814.65. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $135,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

