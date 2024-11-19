GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.77 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.97 ($0.90). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,083,798 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 341.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £623.09 million, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.77.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently -402.30%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.