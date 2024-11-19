GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $367.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEV. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

Shares of GEV opened at $325.31 on Friday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $349.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average of $210.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

