Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1,145.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $181.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

