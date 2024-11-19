Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after buying an additional 901,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after buying an additional 131,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 590,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,605,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,545,000 after buying an additional 371,513 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 1,958,632 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

