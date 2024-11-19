Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNOM. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 680,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 123,339 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

GNOM stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

