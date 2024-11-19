Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $577,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.19.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

