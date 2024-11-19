GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,780 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,758 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,736,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $18,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GoodRx by 212.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 267,951 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

