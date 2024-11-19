GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,780 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,758 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,736,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $18,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GoodRx by 212.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 267,951 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoodRx Trading Up 2.9 %
GDRX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on GoodRx
Insider Transactions at GoodRx
In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GoodRx
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.