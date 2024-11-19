GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

