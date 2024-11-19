GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 515,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.77, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

