GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 219,703 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 991.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,703 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 56.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 104.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

ABCL opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.35.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 533.32%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

