GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $106.49.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

