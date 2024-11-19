GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,424,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after buying an additional 389,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 42.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 289,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Patria Investments by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PAX opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $698.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 139.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

