GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

