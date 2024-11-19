GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $642,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $47,725,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

BURL opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.09 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.56.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

