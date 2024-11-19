GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,360 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of MoneyLion worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MoneyLion by 2,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ML. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,720. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $488,088.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,000,439.16. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,686 shares of company stock worth $3,882,790. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.77 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.