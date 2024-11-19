GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 75,314 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.0% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 88.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,602.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of GTX opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

