GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.5 %

KD stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

