GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

