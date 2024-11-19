GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $74.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This represents a 53.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $2,939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,336,734.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,076 shares of company stock worth $10,702,931. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

