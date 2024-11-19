GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,907 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 254.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.