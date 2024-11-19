GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $607,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,555,000. Natixis bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,206,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $306.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

