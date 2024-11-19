GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $2,344,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 92.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HealthEquity by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 457.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 15.5% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $103.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

