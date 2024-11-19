GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth $287,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 3,575.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Zachary Gund acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,200. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

