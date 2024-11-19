Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.46.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
