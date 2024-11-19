Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after purchasing an additional 328,740 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after buying an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,012,000 after buying an additional 503,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,157,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 93,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

