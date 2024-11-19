Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

NYSE HWM opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.