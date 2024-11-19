Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 245,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

