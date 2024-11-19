Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $183.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

