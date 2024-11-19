Huntington National Bank Buys 129 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after buying an additional 847,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $35,910,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

