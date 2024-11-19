Huntington National Bank Buys 770 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 277.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $622,893.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,634.48. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,996,916.30. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,152 shares of company stock valued at $44,111,621 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

