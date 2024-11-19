Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

